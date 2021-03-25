COVID-19: K'taka imposes Rs 250 fine for not wearing mask in municipal corporation area

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a bid to ensure that the public follows COVID-19 protocls, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a fine of Rs 250 for not wearing a face mask in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.



As per an order from the state government, no more than 200 people will be permitted to attend weddings in closed spaces while in open places, the limit is 500.

For birthday parties and other celebrations, up to 100 people can attend in open spaces, while 50 can attend in close areas.

"Not more than 100 people will be allowed to attend funerals in closed spaces. For funerals in closed areas and cremations/burials, the limit is 50 persons," as per a statement issued by the government.

Moreover, if non-air-conditioned party halls and department stores found flouting the guidelines will be fined Rs 5,000, whereas air-conditioned halls, branded shops and shopping malls will have to cough up Rs 10,000.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported as many as 2,298 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 9,75,955, including 9,46,589 recoveries and 16,886 active cases. The death toll in the state stands at 12,461.

The Union Health Ministry had informed that out of the 47,262 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, five States, namely Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat account for 77.44 per cent. (ANI)

