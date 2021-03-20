COVID-19: Lockdown extended in Nagpur till March 31

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] March 20 (ANI): In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.



Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said, "In wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, restrictions (lockdown) will continue in Nagpur till March 31. Vegetables and other essentials shops to remain open till 4 pm."

In this period, restaurants will remain open until 7 pm while online food delivery will be allowed until 11 pm, Raut added.

However, schools and colleges will remain closed till March 31. "The scheduled examinations will be conducted with COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Citing that the situation is very serious in the city, Raut urged citizens to cooperate with the administration and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The district has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days and reported 3,235 new coronavirus infections on Friday.

A total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Saturday morning. (ANI)

