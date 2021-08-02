COVID-19: Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to vaccinate all transgenders within 3 months

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to make sure that all transgender persons in the state are inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the next three months.



The court's directions came on a PIL filed by a transgender activist Banu.

The activist is seeking Covid relief financial assistance of Rs 4,000 for transgenders, even if they are not ration cards or ID cardholders in Tamil Nadu.

She also stated that there are more than 50,000 Transgenders in the state but only 11,000 plus are registered, out of which only 2,541 have a ration card. (ANI)

