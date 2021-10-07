COVID-19: Maharashtra aims to vaccinate over 15 lakh people daily in mega campaign, says Rajesh Tope

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is going to start a COVID vaccination program named 'Mission Kavach Kundal' in which it aims to vaccinate over 15 lakh people daily.



"The state has completed vaccination with the first dose of 65 per cent population and full vaccination has been done of nearly 30 per cent population," Tope said.

Tope announced that the state government is going to start a vaccination program named 'Mission Kavach Kundal'.

"This programme will be from October 8 to October 14. Under this mission, we are aiming to administer at least 15-20 lakh vaccine doses daily. We want to use our stock of 1 crore vaccines within these 6 days. Last night, we planned it with all concerned authorities. We will take the help of the Indian Medical Association, Rotary Club, Lion Club and other departments like the Education and Women departments to mobilize people for this program. I request everyone to get their shots of vaccination," he said.

About vaccine availability in the state, he said that the state has an adequate stock of vaccines, with currently 1 crore vaccine doses available.

"Both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have increased the production significantly. We do not have any complaints as far as vaccine availability is concerned," he added.

On concerns of a potential third wave of the pandemic, he said that the centre expects a mild third wave after the festive season and the aim of the Mission Kavanch Kundal is to reduce deaths and severity of the disease. (ANI)

