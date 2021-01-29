COVID-19: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till Feb 28

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has extended COVID-19 lockdown in the state till February 28.

"The guidelines issued vide orders dated 30th September 2020 and 14th October 2020 (extended by order dated 29th October 2020, 27th November 2020 and 29th December 2020) to operationalize MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till 28h February 2021 for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the State and all Departments of Government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines," read the order by the state government.



"Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28," it said.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 44,282 active cases with 19,23,187 people recovered from the virus and 50,944 deaths till now. (ANI)

