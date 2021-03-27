COVID-19: Maharashtra increases no-mask fine to Rs 500

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): In an attempt to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has increased the fine to Rs 500 from the existing Rs 200 on anyone found without a mask in public.



The state government has issued a notification ordering the fresh guidelines implemented from March 27.

"Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of Rs 500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of Rs 1000", informed Maharashtra Government.

The state government also informed that public places like beaches and gardens remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight of March 27. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000 per head.

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges, and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department. With this, the total cases in the state surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total recoveries. The death toll escalated to 53,907 including the new deaths.

Following this, Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Office on Friday announced that "Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of March 28. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon." (ANI)

