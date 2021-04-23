COVID-19: Maharashtra urges Centre to airlift medical oxygen for smooth transportation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Amid shortage of medical-grade oxygen in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said he does not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states and want them to be airlifted by the Air Force.



"We do not want any obstruction in transporting oxygen from other states. If the filled tanker cannot be airlift, then the empty tanker should be airlifted by the Air Force," Maharashtra Health Minister told media persons.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised this issue (oxygen shortage), he has informed Air Force to send the necessary help," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing, where he noted that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for the transportation of oxygen.

He urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply.

The Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, the government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country as it is reporting the highest number of cases across the country. On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 6,99,858 COVID-19 active cases in the state. (ANI)