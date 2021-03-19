  1. Sify.com
  4. COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 19th, 2021, 21:18:04hrs
Representative Image

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.
"We are very upset as multiplexes were shut for 7 months and we just started to settle down. On Saturdays and Sundays we expected much footfall," a movie theatre owner told ANI.
The administration has also imposed a night curfew in the city. The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 6 am.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5,684 active cases in the state. (ANI)

