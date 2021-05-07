COVID-19: Mamata urges PM Modi to increase allocation of medical oxygen for West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an increase in the allocation of medical oxygen.



She has urged the Centre to supply additional medical oxygen as the demand is going up in the state due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to issue instructions for an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT per medical oxygen for the state.

"Considering the critical situation, I would request you to kindly have the allocation of MO reviewed and instruction issued for an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT per day of MO preferably out of the total produced MO in West Bengal," she wrote in her letter.

The CM also said that the allocation for West Bengal has been fixed at 308 MT whereas the state now requires 550 MT of medical oxygen every day.

"Any allocation of MO less than the requested amount, will not only adversely affect the supply of medical oxygen but may also result in loss of lives of patients in the state," the West Bengal Chief Minister stated in her letter. (ANI)