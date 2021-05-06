COVID-19: Manipur to vaccinate journalists on priority as frontline workers

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 6 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday declared all accredited working journalist as frontline workers and said the state government will now vaccinate them against COVID-19 on priority.



"We recognise the effort of our journalists to disseminate news and risk they are exposed to, is no less than other frontline workers. In recognition of all accredited working journalist as frontline warriors, state govt will now vaccinate all the journalists on priority," the Manipur CM tweeted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had informed that four more COVID care centres have started functioning having a capacity of over 1000 beds as he reviewed the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state.



"250 bedded COVID Care Centre at Bal Bhawan, Khuman Lampak and 70 bedded CCC at Bishnupur have started functioning," the CM had tweeted.

The state currently has 2,391 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

