COVID-19: MP's Indore receives consignment of 20,000 Remdesivir injections

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): As many as 20,000 Remdesivir injections arrived at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday.



Out of the totals injections, 85 per cent will be sent to medical colleges and rest 15 per cent to district hospitals, a state government release said.

The MGM College has been made the nodal centre to distribute the anti-viral drug Remdesivir across the state.

"Today, apart from 5,000 injections, we have received more 20,000 injections in the late evening. Out of which 85 per cent injections will be distributed to 13 medical colleges of the state. While the rest 15 per cent will be distributed to various district hospitals," Sanjay Dixit, Dean of the College said.

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been facing a shortage of injections for many days. According to the city's drug market, there is a need for around 5,000 to 7,000 thousand injections daily.

People was seen gathered in front of a medical store blocking the road. Police intervened and the crowd was removed later on April 9.

"I am standing in the queue since yesterday. We did 'chakka jam' today. Police urged to clear the road. The doctor said patient needs Remdesivir injection. No one is helping us," said a customer.

Hundreds of people every day try to get this injection resulting in crowding at places, which is dangerous for spread of coronavirus as these people must be in the proximity of their near ones having COVID-19. (ANI)

