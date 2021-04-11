Mumbai street wears deserted look due to lockdown, Delhi may follow suit



The weekend lockdown has been imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. The home delivery of food and essential supplies and movement of students taking various exams are allowed.

The Shivaji Park in Dadar also had no visitors on Sunday.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of lockdown in the state and will hold a meeting with the task force on Sunday before taking a decision.

The city received 99,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine. As per the BMC, the doses will be distributed to civic and government-run vaccine centres.



The shortage of COVID vaccine doses in Mumbai led to the temporary halting of the vaccination drive across 75 vaccination centres in the city on Friday.

Mumbai reported 9,327 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 5,10,225.

According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra reported 13,301 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 5,36,063 active cases in the state. As many as 26,95,148 recoveries and 57,329 deaths have been reported so far.

Will impose lockdown if condition in hospitals worsens: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Pointing out the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens.

"Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Earlier, the Delhi CM urged the Centre to free the inoculation drive in the country from age restrictions.

He backed up his demand saying that 65 per cent of patients in Delhi from the infection are under 45 years of age.

He urged people to check the availability of beds on the government's app before going to hospitals. "Occupy beds only if there is an emergency," he appealed to the citizens.

On Saturday, the Delhi government announced new guidelines for weddings, restaurants and cinemas and imposed restrictions on people coming in from Maharashtra.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority also issued guidelines that make it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival.

In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi Government hospitals have been directed to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors.

The Delhi government, on Friday, had announced all schools would remain shut till further orders.

The city currently has 28,773 active COVID-19 cases.

