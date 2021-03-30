COVID-19: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for visiting Uttarakhand from April 1

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): In view of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from 12 states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from April 1.



"Persons travelling from states namely -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab. Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and train to Uttarakhand are advised to carry negative RT-PCR test report," said a statement issued by the Uttarakhand government.

The statement further said that the test report should not be older than 72 hours.

"Persons coming from above-mentioned states as well as persons residing in Uttarakhand shall strictly adhere to the norms of safety and social distancing as per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and state government. Violation of norms shall be liable under the relevant provision of Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemics Act 1897 and sections of IPC," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1724 active cases in the state. (ANI)