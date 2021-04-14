COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in all cities of Rajasthan till April 30

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a night curfew in all cities between 6 pm to 6 am from April 16 to 30.



As per the new guidelines, a cap of 50 people has been put in place for weddings and 20 for funerals. All political, social and religious gatherings have been banned until May 31.

The state government has also decided to postpone the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

The guidelines said that restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Gyms and swimming pools will remain closed till the end of this month. People entering the state will need to provide a negative RT-PCR report.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government has asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

On Monday, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had decided to promote students of classes 6 and 7 in the state.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew in some cities which included Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Rajasthan reported 5,528 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the state's count of cases to 3,75,092 and the death toll to 2,979. (ANI)

