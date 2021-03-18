  1. Sify.com
  4. COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Amritsar

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 19th, 2021, 04:37:55hrs
Visuals from Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): Amid surging COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Amritsar as a precautionary measure against the virus.

The city reported 230 fresh cases of COVID-19 on March 18.
"The Chief Minister has ordered a curfew in the city between 11 pm and 5 am," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Parvesh Chopra.
Ahead of Holi celebrations, shopkeepers in Amritsar said their businesses are adversely affected due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the respective districts from tonight. The curfew will remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am until further orders.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,05,418. (ANI)

