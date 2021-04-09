  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Dehradun, schools to remain closed till April 30

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Dehradun, schools to remain closed till April 30

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 10th, 2021, 00:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): In light of the increasing Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand and other parts of the country, the state cabinet on Friday imposed a night curfew in Dehradun.

"A night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the Cabinet order," Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava said.
As per a state government spokesperson, the curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am.
The cabinet also decided that schools for classes 1 to 12 in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar will remain closed till April 30.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Friday reported 748 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths and 327 recoveries, taking that case tally to 1,06,246, including 5,384 active cases. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features