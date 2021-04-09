COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Dehradun, schools to remain closed till April 30

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): In light of the increasing Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand and other parts of the country, the state cabinet on Friday imposed a night curfew in Dehradun.



"A night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the Cabinet order," Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava said.

As per a state government spokesperson, the curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

The cabinet also decided that schools for classes 1 to 12 in Haldwani, Dehradun and Haridwar will remain closed till April 30.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Friday reported 748 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths and 327 recoveries, taking that case tally to 1,06,246, including 5,384 active cases. (ANI)

