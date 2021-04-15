COVID-19: Night curfew in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh from today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that night curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 8 am with immediate effect in ten districts of the state in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.



He also said that classes for 1 to 12 will be suspended till May 15.

"Corona curfew to be effective from 8 pm to 7 am in all 10 districts with more than 2,000 active cases including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur," he tweeted

He further said that the order will be applicable from immediate effect.

"In view of the increased COVID-19 transmission, schools from class 1 to class 12 should be suspended till May 15. No examination will be conducted during this period," he tweeted.



According to Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh reported 14,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3,474 discharges, and 85 deaths on Thursday. With this, the number of recoveries reached 6,18,293 in the state. Currently, there are 95,980 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.



The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564. (ANI)