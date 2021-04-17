  1. Sify.com
  4. COVID-19: Night curfew in all districts of Uttarakhand imposed

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 17th, 2021, 20:30:07hrs
Representative Image

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Saturday said that a night curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in all districts of Uttarakhand in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A night curfew was in effect in the state between 10.30 pm to 5 am.
Om Prakash, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said, "In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, a night curfew is imposed in all districts between 9 pm to 5 am. Weekend curfew to imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation areas from April 18"
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,484 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

