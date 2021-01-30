COVID-19: Night curfew in four Gujarat cities till Feb 15

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): In its bid to get a 'complete control' over COVID-19, Gujarat government on Saturday implemented night curfew in four metro cities -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot till February 15.

According to Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department), Gujarat, the night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm at night to 6 am in the morning.



The Gujarat government had earlier said the night curfew would continue till January 31, but the timing was from 10 pm-6 am, which are curtailed by an hour now.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 3,589 active cases COVID-19 in Gujarat currently. As many as 2,52,927 people have also been cured of the viral infection, while 4,385 have lost their lives due to it.