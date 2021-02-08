Covid-19: Night curfew to continue in Meghalaya, Mizoram capitals

Besides Shillong, the night curfew is being extended in Mizoram capital Aizawl.

Shillong/Aizawl, Feb 8 (IANS) In a bid to contain spread of coronavirus, officials in Meghalaya said that the night curfew would remain in force in Shillong and other adjoining areas under the East Khasi Hills district for the next seven days from Monday.

East Khasi Hills' District Magistrate Isawanda Laloo issued a notification extending the curfew in Shillong, which is also the district headquarters, until February 14.

Health officials, security personnel, officials and personnel of essential services including media and the vehicles carrying essential goods are excluded from the purview of the night curfew which would remain in force for five hours from 11 p.m.

Meghalaya has so far reported 13,885 Covid-19 cases while 147 people have succumbed. On Monday, the number of active cases stood at 137, while 13,601 people have recovered.

Its recovery and mortality ratio are 97.95 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively.

In Mizoram, an official of the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner's office said that the night curfew will be enforced in the capital city from 8.30 p.m. to 4.30 a.m.

Mizoram has the distinction of having the lowest death rate of 0.21 per cent among the 28 states in India. Its recovery rate is 99.25 per cent.

Mizoram was the lone state in India where there was no Covid-19 related death until October 28 last year even as the first death was reported in India on January 30, 2020.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, Mizoram has so far reported 4,383 Covid-19 cases with nine people have died. While 4,353 people have recovered from the infectious virus, there are 21 active cases as on Monday evening.

According to state health officials, all the deaths were in two -- Aizawl and Serchhip -- of the state's 11 districts.

