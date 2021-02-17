COVID-19: No death reported in 18 States, UTs in last 24 hours, country's active caseload at 1.36 lakh

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): All States and UTs have reported a significant decline in active cases in January, with country's total active caseload currently at 1.36 lakh (1,36,549) on Wednesday.



The active caseload now consists of just 1.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Maharashtra has shown a substantial decline in active cases from 53,163 on January 17, to 38,307 on February 17, reads an official release.

Eighteen States/UTs including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh (UT), Assam, A&N Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh has not reported COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, it added.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative recoveries show a progressive increment on a daily basis. It stand at 1.06 crore (1,06,44,858) today. With a recovery rate of 97.33 per cent, 11,833 patients have discharged in the last 24 hours. Rising recoveries combined with fewer new cases have ensured a decline in active caseload.

However, 11,610 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

As of February 17, till 8:00 am, the cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare and frontline workers against coronavirus in the country has reached nearly 90 lakhs.

89,99,230 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,91,373 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 61,50,922 HCWs (1st dose), 2,76,377 HCWs (2nd dose) and 25,71,931 FLWs (1st dose). (ANI)

