COVID-19: No shortage of medical oxygen in Goa, says CM Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 26 (ANI): Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several states due to surging COVID-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stated that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state.



Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, ''We have as much oxygen as is required. Two oxygen plants are being set up under the PM CARE Fund. At least one of them will be ready within 15 days. There is absolutely no shortage of oxygen in the state. We are daily getting 11 tonnes of oxygen from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.''

After chairing a meeting to review the current COVID-19 situation, Sawant said that the second wave is dangerous and the state government has created the necessary medical infrastructure to treat to the infected patients.

The state has reported 2,321 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

