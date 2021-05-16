COVID-19: Odisha bans film and television related shooting in state

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 16 (ANI): Odisha government on Sunday banned indoor and outdoor film and television serial related shooting in the state in view of an intensifying COVID-19 situation in the state.



Earlier, they were allowed to work after taking permission from the administration.

The state is observing a lockdown till May 19 in order to check the spread of the infection.

On Saturday, the Odisha government constituted a high-level advisory committee led by K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to suggest measures to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and to strategise the vaccination drive in the state.

At present, Odisha has 95,743 active coronavirus cases.

India reported 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases and 3,62,437 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. (ANI)