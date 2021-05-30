COVID-19: Odisha extends statewide lockdown till June 17

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 31 (ANI): In order to contain the COVID-19 infection in the state, the Odisha government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown till June 17 morning.



The information was shared by the state's Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

Informing about the decision, Mohapatra said: "Though the positivity rate of COVID-19 has dropped in the state, we are still under the risk of the infection. Therefore, the state government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by 16 days."

"There will be a lockdown throughout the state with effect from 5 am of June 1 till 5 am on June 17. There will be a complete shutdown on weekends. Groceries stores and shops will be allowed to open from 7 am to 11 am in the morning from Monday to Friday. But on weekends, they will be closed," he said.

The Chief Secretary said that the movement of essential goods and services will not be affected during the period and they will continue as usual.

"During the last 25 days of lockdown, the positivity rate of COVID infection in the state has come down to around 15 per cent from 25 per cent. We were conducting 40 to 45 thousand tests per day till before 25 days but as of today around 70,000 tests are being conducted but the positive cases have not risen with the increase of the testing," Mohapatra further said.

In view of the virulent second COVID-19 wave, Odisha is observing successive lockdowns from May 5.

At present, the state has as many as 85,811 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

