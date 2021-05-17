COVID-19: Odisha to conduct 3-month door-to-door survey from May 24

Attending the all-party meeting called by the Odisha Assembly speaker Surya Narayan Patro, Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "To strengthen the oxygen management and to prepare a master plan for the state, I am announcing a task force that will look at immediate needs as well as holistic planning for future exigencies.""We are also increasing our Medical manpower. We have recruited 786 doctors and 5137 paramedics and this will strengthen our fight. We are in the process of contractual recruitment of more medical personnel," Patnaik said."To ensure error-free medical oxygen supply, we are closely monitoring the huge logistics involved in deploying the oxygen cylinders, refilling and transportation in time. We are establishing oxygen plants within the main hospitals. We are importing a large number of oxygen cylinders since there is a short supply in the country. We are ensuring sufficiency in terms of oxygen and critical medicines," he said.Patnaik also appreciated the involvement of Gram Panchayats, Gaon Kalyan Samitis and Sarpanchs in the COVID management."Community involvement has been one of the main pillars of our Covid management. The Gram Panchayats, Gaon Kalyan Samitis and Sarpanchs have been involved since the beginning. The grassroots workers like ANMs, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and organisations like Mission Shakthi groups have been intensively utilized for providing the services to the people," he said."A three-month house-to-house survey for COVID symptoms and comorbid conditions by ASHAs and AWWs will be launched beginning on May 24," the CM said.ASHAs and AWWs will be given an additional incentive of Rs 1000 monthly for these 3 months.The CM, in the meeting also announced that Rs 10,000 per Gaon Kalyan Samitis (GKS) will be sanctioned for undertaking COVID related activities at the village level involving the community."As ASHAs monitor home isolation cases, they will be provided one-time assistance of Rs.10,000 for bicycle, cupboard, slippers, umbrella and torch," he said.He further said, "We intend to provide a healing touch to such Covid affected families by continuing to cover the widows and orphan children under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana. The children will also get free education facilities.""The Government will allow expenditure from MLAs Local Area Development Scheme(MLAADS) up to Rs 50 lakhs for assisting in activities related to COVID management, including procurement of masks from Mission Shakti groups to provide for poor people," he added.According to official data, there are 95,379 active cases of COVID-19 in Odisha. (ANI)