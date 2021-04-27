COVID-19: Over 24 lakh vaccine doses get administered across India today

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): India's total vaccination crossed more than the 14.77 crore mark on Tuesday after more than 24 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm today in the country.



The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,77,27,054 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 93,47,103 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,05,159 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

1,22,17,762 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered the first dose and 65,23,520 FLWs were administered the second dose.

Also, 5,02,34,186 (over 45 years to 60 years old) were given their first jab, 29,18,305 (over 45 years old to 60 years old) were given their second jab.

Adding to the list of those innoculated, 5,10,62,959 (above 60 years) were administered their first dose and 93,18,060 (above 60 years) were administered with their second dose.

Total 24,55,869 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 102nd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 15,01,002 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,54,867 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. (ANI)

