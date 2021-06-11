COVID-19: Over 29,000 tonnes of LMO delivered in 15 states via Oxygen Express trains

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): As many as 29,185 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been delivered across the country by the Indian Railways' Oxygen Express so far, helping states in their fight against the fight against COVID-19.



As per a statement, the amount includes 14,800 MT of LMO to southern states. A total of 409 Oxygen Expresses carrying 1684 tankers have completed deliveries across the country.

Seven loaded Oxygen Expresses are currently on run with more than 551 MT of LMO in 28 tankers.

Assam, meanwhile, has received its sixth Oxygen Express from Jharkhand with 80 MT LMO in four tankers.

The 15 states that have been given relief are Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5,722 MT in Delhi, 2,354 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 3,564 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 4,584 MT in Tamil Nadu, 3,364 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2851 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 480 MT in Assam.

While the Indian Railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States, States provide tankers to the Indian Railways.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks to run the Oxygen Express Freight Trains.

"The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55, and in most cases, over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, with the highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections," the statement said. (ANI)