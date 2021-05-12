COVID-19: Over 4 lakh beneficiaries of 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 12, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry said over 4 lakh beneficiaries aged between 18-44 years were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,17,321 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on May 12.

Cumulatively, as many as 34,66,895 administered to 18-44 years age group across 30 states and UTs since the commencement of Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 1.

"Maharashtra has administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines to the beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years, followed by Rajasthan. Maharashtra has administered 6,25,507 doses of COVID-19 to the people of 18-44 age group while Rajasthan administered 5,49,097 doses till now," the Ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,70,85,371 as per the 8 pm provisional report issued on Wednesday.

"Total 17,72,261 vaccine doses were administered on May 12, which marked the 117th day of the COVID vaccination drive. 9,38,933 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 8,33,328 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine," the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 95,98,626 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the 1st dose and 65,68,343 HCWs have taken the 2nd dose, 1,42,26,185 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 80,25,849 FLWs (2nd dose), and 34,66,895 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose).

As many as 5,62,14,942 doses have been administered for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 81,31,218 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,40,88,334 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,67,64,979 for above 60 years (2nd Dose). (ANI)

