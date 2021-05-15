COVID-19: Overall positivity rate of India at 19.8 pc, says Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the overall positivity rate of India now stands at 19.8 per cent.



During a health briefing, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, "The overall positivity rate of the country, which stood at 21.9 per cent last week, has now fallen to 19.8 per cent."

Agarwal further said there are 11 states with over 1 lakh active cases and 17 have less than 50,000 cases.

"Maharashtra, UP, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have reported a decline in active cases. The cause of concern is Tamil Nadu where a rise in the number of active cases has been reported in the last one week," Agarwal added.

During the briefing, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog informed that around 1.5 crore doses of COVAXIN are being produced per month and the government is planning to ramp up the production to 10 crore doses per month.

Paul further said single-dose vaccination coverage among healthcare workers is 89 per cent and it stands at 82 per cent among frontline workers at the national level.

"The single-dose vaccination coverage among healthcare workers is at 95 per cent in Rajasthan, 96 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 99 per cent in Chhattisgarh. In Delhi, it stands at 78 per cent, which is 11 per cent below the national average. It should be taken to above 95 per cent," Paul said.

"The single-dose vaccination coverage among frontline workers is at 93 per cent in Gujarat, 91 per cent in Rajasthan and 90 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. In Delhi, it stands at 80 per cent," he added. (ANI)

