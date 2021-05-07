COVID-19: Oxygen Express from Hapa reaches Kota

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday informed that the first Oxygen Express from Hapa has reached Kota to supply oxygen for corona patients in Rajasthan.



"Oxygen Express from Hapa to Kota has reached its destination, to supply oxygen for corona patients in Rajasthan," Goyal tweeted.

Railway Minister also informed that the third Oxygen Express for Haryana has also reached Faridabad from Rourkela.

In a tweet, the Railway Minister said, "The third Oxygen Express for Haryana by Indian Railways has reached Faridabad from Rourkela. This will increase the amount of oxygen in the state, and the availability of oxygen for corona patients will increase."

In an effort to fulfil the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in COVID-19 cases, the Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.

So far, the Railways has delivered around 1,125 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 76 tankers to various states. According to the Ministry of Railways, 20 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their journey and seven more loaded Oxygen Express trains are on the run carrying around 422 MT of LMO in 27 tankers. (ANI)

