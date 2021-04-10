COVID-19 pandemic casts shadow over gold business in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): The resurgence of COVID-19 has hit the gold jewellery business in Surat. Jewellers said the business is in the fall for the last four days after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has been reported.



Deepak, a jeweller said, "Business was going well. But now Corona has resurged and there are talks of lockdown again, so customers are apprehensive."

"They used to keep some savings as spare, but during the lockdown, they have put a brake to buying gold using their savings. For the last 4 to 5 days, the business has plunged. PM Modi has said that there will not be another lockdown but only night curfews. So I hope that business will get back on track soon," he added.

Jine Choksi, another jeweller said, "After lockdown business was doing very well, for the last 3 to 4 days, situations have changed. Customers are feeling scared to step out of their house but I am taking it positively because Gold is a very liquid and safe investment and people will come back to it in these troubled times."

Dinesh Navadiya, Regional Chairman Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC Gujarat informed that the exports of gems and jewellery have increased in the post-COVID-19 period.

Gujarat has reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases, 2,280 recoveries and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. There are 22,692 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the Ministry on Saturday, the country recorded 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With 794 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country has mounted to 1,68,436. Currently, there are 10,46,631 active cases.

As many as 9,80,75,160 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

