Covid-19: Parents should not allow youngsters to party on Goa beaches, says Health Minister

"Stop partying. Stay at home. This is a serious situation in the country. We see people at clubs without face masks, everybody is jumping about the place. Action should be taken against such clubs," Rane told a press conference on Monday.

Panaji, April 19 (IANS) Parents should rein in youngsters partying on Goa's beaches without following SOPs, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday, saying such reckless abandon was causing a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

"The load is increasing on the health sector, doctors. Parents of these young children must try to keep them in the house, rather than sending them for parties on the beaches like Morjim. There seems to be a free flowing party everywhere," Rane said.

On Monday, 14 persons died after testing positive, the highest daily death count, which the state has ever witnessed ever since the pandemic began.

940 persons have tested positive in the last 24 hours in Goa, according to Health Ministry statistics, while the state has a tally of 7547 active cases.

--IANS

maya/ash