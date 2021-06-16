COVID-19: Partial Lockdown to continue in Odisha till July 1

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 16 (ANI): Owing to the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government has decided to continue partial lockdown in the state till 5 AM of July 1.



Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra informed that shops for essential goods will be allowed to open from 6 AM to 5 PM in 17 Districts of the southern and western part of the state where the positivity rate is 5 per cent or less.

For the 13 coastal districts and the districts with a higher positivity rate, the shops for essential goods will open from 6 AM to 1 PM, he said.

The street vendors have also been allowed to operate with take-away only, in 17 districts with a positivity rate of 5 per cent or less.

Essential services, transportation of goods, industrial activities, and construction activities will be allowed. However, the public bus service will not be running.

All restrictions regarding marriage, cremation, meetings, and social gatherings remain, and the opening of temples is prohibited.

Mahapatra also informed that while the parks and gyms will remain closed, morning walks and jogging will be allowed.

Keeping in view the livelihood of milk farmers, the government has decided to open sweet shops. However, they will only be allowed to give parcels," Mahapatra said.

Automobile repairs and cycle shops will also be open.

Mahapatra further said, the relaxation in the opening of shops of essential goods will be allowed only Monday to Friday as the weekend shutdown continues in the State. There are no restrictions on vaccinations, COVID testing and health care services, people can move for that.

Districts of the southern and western part where the positivity rate is 5 per cent or less includes, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Devgarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boud, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

The districts having a positivity rate of more than 5 percent include Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar districts. (ANI)

