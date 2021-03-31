COVID-19: People flout COVID-19 norms at Delhi's Ghazipur market

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The COVID-19 safety norms were flouted at the vegetable and fruit market in Ghazipur on Wednesday morning.



People crowded the market and were not maintaining social distancing norms. Some people were also seen without masks in the vegetable market.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 992 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 6,60,611 and the death toll stands at 11,016.

The bulletin said 1,591 people have recovered from the disease and the total number of recoveries in the national capital stands at 6,42,166.

Delhi has 7,429 active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the national capital was reported at 2.70 per cent in the last 24 hours. (ANI)