COVID-19: Pharma companies slash Remdesivir injection prices after govt intervention

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid the shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the wake of spike in COVID-19 infections in the country, seven major pharmaceutical companies have reduced the maximum retail price (MRP) of the drug on the intervention of the Union government.



The announcement comes days after the Central government held a meeting with all-existing manufacturers of the drug and other stakeholders in order to discuss steps taken to increase production and supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir.

In an office memorandum issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said, "with reference to the ongoing efforts for enhancement of availability and affordability of 'Remdesivir' injection. On the intervention of the government, the major manufacturers/marketers of 'Remdesivir injection' have reported voluntary reduction in maximum retail price (MRP)."

As per the revised price of major brands of Remdesivir injection 100mg/Vial', Cadila Healthcare Ltd's REMDAC which was earlier available at Rs 2,800 have been reduced to Rs 899. The price of Syngene International Ltd's RemWin is reduced to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd's REDYX will be available at Rs 2,700 instead of Rs 5,400. Cipla Ltd's CIPREMI will now be available at Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 4,000, Maylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd's DESREM will be available at Rs 3400 instead of Rs 4,800, Jubilant Generics Ltd's JUBI-R will be available at Rs 3,400 instead of Rs 4,700 and Hetero Healthcare Ltd's COVIFOR will be available at Rs 3,490 instead of Rs 5,400.

Informing about the reduced price, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet thanks pharmaceutical companies for joining hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

"Due to Government's intervention, the price of #Remdesivir Injection is now reduced! I am thankful to pharmaceutical companies for joining hands with the Government to fight against COVID Pandemic," he tweeted. (ANI)



