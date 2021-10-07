COVID-19: PM Modi lauds India's journey from being an importer to an exporter of masks, kits

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the country's capability to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and recalled India's journey from being an importer to an exporter of masks and kits.



In his address at an event here, the Prime Minister said, "The facilities that India has prepared in such a short time to fight against COVID-19 shows the capability of our country. A network of about 3,000 testing labs from just one testing lab has been created. It is a journey from being an importer to exporter of masks and kits."

"We have facilities of new ventilators even in remote areas of the country. We have rapid and large-scale manufacturing of made in India COVID-19 vaccines. We are carrying out the world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign. What India has done is a symbol of our determination, our service, our solidarity," said PM Modi.

On this day the Prime Minister also completed 20 years in public service.

He said, "On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago, but 20 years ago today, I got a new responsibility to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat."

The Prime Minister also extended his greetings on the occasion of Navaratri.

The Prime Minister said, "The holy festival of Navratri is also starting from today. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day today. Mother Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya. And, on this day, I am here to bow down to this soil and saluting this land of Himalayas...what can be a greater blessing in life than this."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES Fund, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday. The ceremony had begun at 11 am at AIIMS Rishikesh, the PMO's statement said. (ANI)