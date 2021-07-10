Covid-19 positivity jumps to 7.1pc in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 10 (ANI): Pakistani authorities on Friday confirmed that the COVID-19 positivity ratio has jumped to 7.1 percent in the capital city and the Delta variant has also been detected in patients diagnosed with the disease.



The Delta variant was traced among positive cases, however, the total number of people who contracted the variant is still not known, Dawn reported, quoting Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Babar Sahib Din as saying.

The ADC also said that "Keeping in view the spread of this variant, strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be enforced in the city. SOPs will be implemented particularly in marriage halls and restaurants".

District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia also confirmed the spread of the Delta variant in the capital but said that the total number of people who were diagnosed with the variant is still not available with the District Health Office.

"Strict advisory has been issued to prevent the spread of the Delta variant and an advisory for cattle markets established for the sale of sacrificial animals will also be issued", Dr. Zia said.

Recently, one patient died because of the virus and 141 new cases were reported in the city. During the last 24 hours, 1,978 tests were conducted and out of the total 92 males and 49 females were tested positive, Dawn reported citing capital administration.

The number of COVID-19 patients also increased in Rawalpindi on Friday as 60 people tested positive and 9 people were discharged from the hospital. There are a total of 397 active cases in the district.

On Friday, Pakistan reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the third straight day. The country recorded 1,737 coronavirus cases and 27 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far reported 9.69 lakh COVID-19 cases and 22,520 deaths due to the infection. (ANI)

