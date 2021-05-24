Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 8 % in J&K's Ganderbal district

Giving details on the status of tests conducted across the district during this week, she said that over 9500 tests were conducted this week, and the trajectory of the positivity rate has shown decline in the district which is a positive development.

Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal district of J&K, Krittika Jyotsna during a press briefing on Monday revealed that the Covid-19 positivity rate has declined from 11.4 per cent to 8 per cent in the district.

Elaborating on the status of Vaccination campaign in the district, the DC said that 99 per cent of vaccination of people above 45 years of age is completed and appealed the rest to get vaccinated at the earliest adding that sufficient doses of vaccination are available in the district.

She also briefed on the screening and testing of persons coming from Kargil at Sonamarg and said that one check post has been installed at Sonamarg and till date 1950 persons have been screened and 246 were tested for Covid out of which 4 tested positive and were sent for home isolation.

Regarding Micro Containment strategy, the DC said that 15 new Micro Containment Zones have been added this week to break further spread of the virus thus taking Micro Containment Zones to 454 in the district.

--IANS

zi/ash