Covid-19 positivity rate in Chile hits highest level since July

Santiago, March 11 (IANS) The positivity rate of Covid-19 PCR tests in Chile is at 11.01 per cent, the highest figure since July 26, during the peak of the pandemic in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, Chile registered 3,958 new Covid-19 infections and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 867,949 cases and 21,206 deaths, the Xinhua news agency reported.