COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.6 pc, says Satyendra Jain

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate is at 0.6 per cent in the national capital.



"There were 407 cases in Delhi yesterday, today there are less than 400 cases. However, cases are repeatedly increasing and decreasing in Delhi. There was a time when the positivity rate was 15 per cent. According to WHO, this rate should positivity rate should be been less than five per cent and it is less than one per cent for the last two months," Jain told reporters here.

"The national capital is at a benchmark of COVID-19 cases with a 0.6 per cent positivity rate. In Maharashtra, the positivity rate is 16 per cent, Gujarat's positivity rate is three times of Delhi. The positivity rate has reached six times in Punjab, seven times in Kerala and 30 times in Maharashtra," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,262 coronavirus active cases in Delhi. As many as 6,30,493 have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, as many as 25,320 new COVID-19 cases and 16,637 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total number positive cases in the country reached 1,13,59,048, including 2,10,544 active cases and 1,09,89,897 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,58,607 including 161 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

