COVID-19: Promote awareness about 4 national helpline numbers, Centre to TV channels

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday advised private television channels to promote awareness about the four national-level helpline numbers set up to provide assistance to people, including children, senior citizens, those requiring psychological support as well as address queries related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The private TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the following four national level helpline numbers by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals, especially during prime time," Director GC Aron of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry stated in a letter to the private television channels.

The four helpline numbers include 1075 - national Helpline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A dedicated 24x7 call centre - 1075 - was established for addressing the queries related to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

Among others include 1098 - child helpline number of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, 14567 - senior citizens helpline of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (NCT Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand) and 08046110007 - helpline number of NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) for psychological support.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 1,65,553 fresh infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 46 days.

As many as 3,460 people succumbed to the virus, taking the cumulative death toll of the country to 3,25,972. India's daily positivity rate stands at 8.02 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 9.36 per cent. (ANI)

