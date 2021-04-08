  1. Sify.com
  4. COVID-19: Pune Mayor writes to Maha Health Minister, Javadekar for more ventilator beds

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 8th, 2021, 10:30:07hrs
Pune Mayor M Mohol

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them for transfer of ventilator beds from the states where the COVID-19 situation is under control.

Pune district registered 10,907 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and 7,832 recoveries yesterday.
"If surge in new cases continues, we could have a dearth of ventilator beds. I have written to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting the transfer of ventilators beds from the states where COVID-19 is under control," Mohol told ANI.
As Maharashtra is witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, he said: "We are continuously trying to increase the number of beds. The number of beds is sufficient in the current situation but if it goes on like this, then there will be a shortage. We are making more efforts for procuring ventilator beds."
On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths. (ANI)

