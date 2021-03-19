COVID-19: Punjab govt announces closure of educational institutions till March 31

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the closure of educational institutions in the state till March 31, the school education department has also decided to postpone exams of all classes till March 31, 2021.The cabinet minister said that the Congress government is committed to ensure the safety of the school students and every possible step will be taken to curb the Covid-19 contamination.Singla said that the education department would release a fresh schedule/datesheet of exams before March 31 and the mode of examination could also be reviewed as per the situation.Meanwhile, in Ferozpur, police made people who were found without face masks undergo on-spot COVID-19 tests and gave free face masks to them.Punjab reported 2,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1339 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state reached 2,07,888 including 1,86,187 recoveries and 6,242 deaths.At present, there are 15,459 active cases in Punjab. (ANI)