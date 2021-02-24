COVID-19: Punjab to limit indoor gatherings to 100, outdoor to 200 people from March 1

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, a ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor gatherings will be strictly enforced in Ludhiana from March 1, according to the official on Wednesday.



"Ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor social/religious/sports/entertainment/educational/ cultural/religious gatherings would be strictly enforced from 1st March 2021 in Ludhiana district," said District Magistrate of Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID-19 response and management.

According to the official release, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain the reasons for the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite COVID-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission. (ANI)