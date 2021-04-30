COVID-19: Railway waives of testing charges, diet supplied during hospitalisation for non-Railway patients

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Indian Railway on Friday announced to waive off the charges for Covid testing and diet supplied during coronavirus related hospitalisation for non Railways patients.



"It may be noted that Government of India is following the "Whole of Government" approach where all, Ministries/Departments are working as one to prevent and fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic infection. Waiving these key medical charges is a step towards making health care accessible for all," said Railways in a statement.

It has been decided by the board to waive off expenditure incurred on RTPCR / RAT testing of non-Railway personnel in camps and group settings and to waive off charges leviable for diet supplied during Covid related hospitalisation.

Indian Railways said it has been at the forefront of fighting the Covid with all its might. From maintaining the supply chains and wheels of the economy moving, providing covid care coaches to the running of Oxygen Expresses and keeping passenger train operations running in most trying circumstances. (ANI)

