COVID-19: Rajasthan CM requests Centre to revise oxygen allotment to state

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday requested the Centre to revise the oxygen allotment amid the rising number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.



In a series of tweets, the chief minister informed that Rajasthan has the fourth-highest active cases of coronavirus with the figure reaching 2.11 lakhs.

He wrote, "Rajasthan now has the 4th highest active cases at 2.11 lac, which is 5.72 per cent of the total active cases of the country."

According to the chief minister, the state has been allocated 435 metric tonnes of medical oxygen, but there are constraints in procuring some allocated oxygen.

Raising concerns about the same, he said, "The present oxygen allocation is 435 MT including 125 MT of ASU. The situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 MT of allocated oxygen from Burnpur and Kalinganagar in the East and this quota has not been adequately utilised by us despite best efforts."

Requesting the Centre to revise the oxygen allotment, he said, "I sincerely request to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately as active cases are going down in many states and also allotment of more imported oxygen at the earliest."

As per official data, Rajasthan has 2,11,889 active cases. Over the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2,779 new COVID-19 cases and 159 related deaths. (ANI)