COVID-19 relief kits to be distributed after quality tests in Uttarakhand's Dharchula

Dharchula (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): After complaints of the distribution of used masks and gloves were reported in Dharchula of Pithoragarh, the district administration passed an order stating that no relief goods will be distributed without quality testing.



After taking cognizance of the matter, Deputy Collector Dharchula Anil Kumar Shukla passed an order dated May 29, stating that no goods will be distributed without quality testing.

During COVID-19 pandemic, many people and organisations are distributing sanitisers, masks, gloves and medicine and the same is being purchased by hospitals and nurses are complaining of allergies due to the release of used gloves and other items.

The already used masks have increased the risk of infection.

While speaking to ANI Deputy Collector of Dharchula said that villagers have complained that masks and gloves in the relief kit, which are being distributed by organisations or people are used.

He said that if relief kits are distributed without the permission of the administration, then legal action will be taken against them.

"District administration has directed us to monitor this. People who want to distribute relief kits have to take permission from the administration and also have to send their samples to us for testing. We will get that tested and if it of good quality then only they will be allowed to distribute those kits among people," said Shukla.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 12,26 new cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

