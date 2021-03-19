COVID-19: Schools for classes 1-8 to remain closed from March 22-May 31 in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], March 20 (ANI): All schools of State, CBSE, and ICSE boards in Puducherry will remain closed for Class 1 to Class 8 between March 22 and May 31 in view of rising cases of COVID-19 here, the Puducherry government said.



The government also said government/government-aided/private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will function from 5 days a week from Monday to Friday. Saturdays are declared as Holidays.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 6 active coronavirus cases while 39,521 recovered in Puducherry. 674 people died due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory. (ANI)

