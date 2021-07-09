COVID-19 second wave not over yet, more than 10 pc positivity in 66 districts: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Friday cautioned that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet and noted that 66 districts in the country reported more than 10 per cent positivity for the week ending July 8.



Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said 80 per cent of new cases are coming from 90 districts- indicating the need for focused attention in these areas.

"In the first wave, a peak of 97,894 cases was observed on September 17. In the second wave, a peak of 4,14,188 cases was recorded on May 7. From May 1-7, 3,89,803 cases were reported on an average, it has been dropping since then and now from July 3-9, 42,100 were reported on an average," he said.

"In the country, 53 per cent of cases are coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. Maharashtra (21 per cent) and Kerala (32 per cent). There are 86 districts with less than 100 daily cases. Eighty per cent of new cases are coming from 90 districts- indicating the need for focused attention in these areas. Sixty-six districts in India reported more than 10 per cent positivity for the week ending July 8," Agarwal added.

"The second wave is not over yet. There is still danger. It is necessary to keep following COVID protocols in order to close the second wave fully," he asserted.

During the briefing, a video from Kempty falls in Uttarakhand's Mussorie, was played in which a large crowd of people can be seen without masks and flouting social distancing protocols.

"Is it not an open invitation to the virus to infect us?" Agarwal asked after the video was played.

The Health Ministry official informed that 8.99 crore vaccine doses were administered in April, 6.10 crore in May and 11.97 crore in June.

"On an average 41.61 lakh vaccine doses are being administered now (daily)," he pointed out.

Agarwal highlighted that several countries including the United Kingdom, Russia and Bangladesh are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections.

"In other countries, we are observing a surge in overall cases. In the United Kingdom, during Euro 2020 matches, a sudden surge in cases was observed. During the second wave peak, 59,000 cases were recorded in the UK. Now the surge has been observed there. The UK is reporting 20,000 cases daily on an average," he said.

"Russia is seeing a 3rd peak in cases. During the second wave peak, around 28,000 were observed on an average daily and now 23,000 cases are being observed daily. Bangladesh witnessed more cases in the third peak than the second peak. It reported 7,000 cases average during the second wave and now 9,000 are being recorded every day," he added. (ANI)