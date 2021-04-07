COVID-19: Section 144 in Bengaluru, use of swimming pools banned

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the Bengaluru Police has ordered a ban on the use of swimming pools and gyms within the city limits



As per the order, the restrictions include swimming pools located in apartment complexes. Gyms will not be allowed to function at over 50 per cent capacity.

The state government has also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city, banning gatherings at party halls, apartment and residential complexes.

Over the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases in the country have risen dangerously. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,15,736 new cases were reported, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

6,150 new COVID-19 cases, including 4266 cases in Bengaluru Urban, were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, the state health department informed. There are currently 45,107 active cases in the state, while the death toll stands at 12,696. (ANI)

